Lawmakers want incentives for electric vehicle purchasers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Would you buy an electric car if there were some incentives?

Ohio wants to help.

A new bill calls for incentives ranging from $500 to $1,000 to buy an electric vehicle.

Those who purchase an electric vehicle for personal use would be eligible for the $500 sales tax credit, while a $1,000 sales tax credit would be offered for each of up to 10 electric vehicles to be used for commercial use.

Under the bill, a $1,500 sales tax credit would be available for the construction of charging stations for both commercial and personal use.

Lawmakers say the bill sends a strong message that Ohio is serious about electric vehicles.

“We’re in it… We’re in it to win it, and I’m very proud of this team I have behind me because they’re coming up with new ideas as this industry develops,” said Sen. Sean, O’Brien, D-Bazetta.

“Our area is in the midst of a true transformation,” said Sen. Rulli, R-Salem. “Working across party lines, Senator O’Brien and I are determined to deliver results, not just talk. We want the state of Ohio to be a leader in the technologies of the future, and that future is electric vehicles.”

The bill will soon be assigned to a committee for consideration by members of the Ohio Senate.