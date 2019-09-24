Lawmakers, police team up to prevent crime through early childhood education

Several lawmakers are pushing for more services and money to be spent on children

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Sitting at the feet of State Senator Stephanie Kunze and Grove City Police Chief Rick Butsko, nearly a dozen children listened to the adults read to them stories of friendship and the importance of working as a team.​

The scene unfolded inside a classroom at the Bostic Head Start Center in Grove City Monday morning.

​Storytime followed the presentation of the Fight Crime: Invest in Kids Ohio Champion for Children Award, given to Kunze by Butsko on behalf of the Ohio Council for a Strong America.​

She earned the award for her leadership and support of investments in early care and education programs, according to the group.​

Kunze’s work in this area was in conjunction with several lawmakers (and the DeWine Administration) pushing for more services and money spent on children in the biennial State Operating Budget.​

“We spend a lot of time at the Statehouse talking about downstream issues and really when we can make investments upstream. In early childhood, I think we’ll see a return on investment,” Kunze said.

Chief Butsko said that without investments like this, some people will not receive the support they need to be successful in school and be set upon a road to a possible life of crime.

​”It’s important that of all the funding initiatives, we take care of the most vulnerable people and the children, especially those lowest socioeconomic classes fall into that category,” Butsko said.

“There is definitely a nexus between lowest socioeconomic class and crime.”

According to Michael Harlow, the executive director for Ohio Council for a Strong America, reading to children is incredibly important.​

“Reading to kids for 15 minutes a day makes a big difference in their development. It’s probably the one most significant task a person can take on in order to help their kid succeed,” Harlow said.

While pleased with the effort being shown by lawmakers and state leaders, more could be done according to Harlow, such as increasing eligibility for Headstart and Early Childhood Education programs.​

“In between that 130% and 150% of federal poverty level, there’s a lot of working families, two-income earners that are doing everything they can just to keep a roof over their head,” Harlow said.

Those families cannot afford private programs that can cost $200-$300 per month in some cases.​

Increasing access for more children to attend pre-K educational facilities would better prepare them for when they start kindergarten, according to educators working in the field.​

However, if eligibility is increased, the next would be to address a lack of space to house those classes.​

Many places that offer these courses at affordable levels, or for families that qualify to attend based on need, have long waiting lists. ​That is not due to a lack of staff, according to Stephanie Kellenberger, the center manager at the Bostic Head Start Center.

She said that for the past 10 years, people have been graduating with degrees that qualify them to teach. So instead, space is the real problem with many elementary schools not having enough room to house them, and school districts unable or unwilling to purchase additional buildings to accommodate them.​