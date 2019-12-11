Lawmakers hit the brakes on 8-year drivers’ licenses in Ohio

Nineteen others already allow for this length of time between renewals

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The check engine light may be on for a piece of legislation that seemed simple enough not too long ago.​

State Representative Derek Merrin (R – Moncolva Township) wants to give Ohioans the option of renewing their driver’s license every eight years.​

Ohio would not be the first state to do this. Nineteen others already allow for this length of time between renewals.​

As it was introduced, Merrin’s bill opens this option up for motor vehicle, motorcycle and commercial licenses, as well as motorcycle operators’ endorsements and motorized bicycle licenses, as long as the person is under the age of 65.​

People would still have the option of maintaining their license every four years instead.​

The bill was scheduled for a vote in the House Transportation and Public Safety Committee Tuesday but that vote was put on hold.​

“There were questions expressed that were concerns and for that simple reason, we decided to hold off on the vote,” said State Representative Doug Green (R – Mt. Orab), chairman of the committee.

The concerns were regarding how the bill interacts with a number of things, one of which being CDL requirements.

Clarification was needed on this issue and the solutions to any lingering problems appear to be easily applied, according to Green.​

Another concern expressed, which may not be as easily resolved, deals with how the bill interacts with another piece of legislation being strongly supported by the Ohio Secretary of State. That bill uses the four-year driver’s license renewal cycle as a lynchpin to keeping voters’ registrations up-to-date.​

Because of the way Ohio maintains its voter rolls, if a person does not update their registration or vote at least once in four years, they are in jeopardy of being added to the voter purge list. The state assumes they have died or moved out of state.​

A two-year process follows, where the state tries to reach that voter by mail to get them to update their registration or vote, or risk being removed from the rolls.

​The automatic registration would catch people that may have moved but not changed their address on their voter registration.​

For example, say a person named Jim turns 20 in October, renews his four-year driver’s license and decides to vote in his first presidential general election the next month.

Then he moves from his registered voting address the following January to a different part of Columbus. He doesn’t update his license right away because he thinks that’s a hassle and doesn’t want to waste hours at the BMV.

Jim doesn’t get around to exercising his right to vote for several years. Four years go by and he skips the next presidential general election.

His lack of activity triggers him as a potential purge candidate.

Jim finally goes to the BMV to renew his four-year driver’s license and updates his address with the BMV.

But the post office stops forwarding mail after a certain point and the notifications sent to him based on an old address in the voter registration system don’t make it to him or if they do, he doesn’t follow up.​

Two years later, Jim is purged from the voter rolls — in the state’s eyes, he is dead or not in Ohio anymore.​

Then two years later, when he is actually convinced to use his right to vote in the presidential general election, he finds out he’s been purged.

However, there are remedies for Jim and depending on when he figures this out, they vary from good to alright.

All of this would have been avoided, however, if the automatic registration is triggered when he renewed his four-year license. But if Jim got an eight-year license at the age of 20 and nothing else changed with his story, he would have been purged.​

Some are concerned that the eight-year option defeats the purpose of an automatic registration based on the four-year renewal model.​

Others say the solution is relatively simple — go vote.​

“People need to vote,” Green said. “But I do get the concern, I don’t want to imply that I don’t. Obviously, voter registration is very important to the citizens of Ohio. We want everybody who is eligible to vote to vote. We don’t want to create an opportunity for people unknowingly to become ineligible.”​

Green and Sheehy expect discussions about the bill to be held and it could be back on the road to a vote as early as next week if concerns can be assuaged.​