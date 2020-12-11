Lawmakers bump Ohio school funding revamp to 2021 to-do list

Some GOP senators have questioned the accuracy and feasibility of the eventual price tag

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lawmakers pushing to overhaul Ohio’s convoluted school funding system to make it more equitable have come up short during the current legislative session.

The House approved a bipartisan proposal earlier this month. But Republicans in the Senate, who hold a majority, indicated senators won’t vote on the plan before the legislative process restarts in January.

Some GOP senators have questioned the accuracy and feasibility of the eventual price tag, an estimated $2 billion annually.

The Senate Finance Committee’s Republican chairman says he wants to work on the funding formula in conjunction with the state budget process next year.