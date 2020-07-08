Lawmaker urges Ohioans against getting tested for coronavirus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State Representative Nino Vitale is urging Ohioans to not get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus.

Vitale, a Republican who serves portions of Champaign, Logan and Shelby Counties, posted a message on social media shortly after Governor DeWine announced a mask requirement in seven Ohio counties where case numbers are quickly growing.

“Are you tired of living in a dictatorship yet?” asked Vitale. “This is what happens when people go crazy and get tested. STOP GETTING TESTED!”

Back in May, Vitale said he would refuse to wear a mask, saying faces are the likeness of God and he “wants to see his brothers and sisters.”

Tuesday, Governor Mike DeWine announced a mask mandate for seven Ohio counties that are classified at Level 3 under the state’s Public Health Advisory Alert System.

Franklin, Hamilton, Butler, Montgomery, Huron, Cuyahoga, and Trumbull have all reached Level 3.

As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, people in those seven counties are required to wear a mask “primarily when they are in a public place inside,” DeWine stated. The order stays in effect as long as those counties are a level 3 or higher.

“If 75 or 80% of the people in the state of Ohio wear a mask when they’re out, we will dramatically kick this virus in the stomach,” DeWine.