Lawmaker: Ohio State should do ‘right thing’ for abused men

FILE – This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss, an Ohio State University team doctor employed by the school from 1978 until his 1998 retirement. More Ohio State alumni are suing the university over how school officials dealt with a team doctor recently found to have sexually abused at least 177 young men over two decades. (Ohio State University via AP, File)

About 300 men have brought federal lawsuits against Ohio State over its failure to stop now-deceased doctor Richard Strauss

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives says he wants Ohio State University to “do the right thing” for men who say they were sexually abused decades ago by a team doctor while school officials turned a blind eye.

Republican Speaker Larry Householder told reporters he would prefer to see the university resolve the matter without action in the Legislature, where a related proposal is pending.

About 300 men have brought federal lawsuits against Ohio State over its failure to stop now-deceased doctor Richard Strauss. Those lawsuits are in mediation toward a possible settlement.

The university apologized but has argued the legal claims are time-barred by law. Some accusers are advocating legislation that would create a window for them to sue under state law.

That proposal has stalled in a House committee.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)