LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas man is facing federal charges for allegedly bilking dozens of Ohio residents out of millions of dollars in a sports betting Ponzi scheme.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Ohio announced that 49-year-old Matthew Turnipseede was indicted Thursday on multiple counts of wire fraud and one count of mail fraud.

Turnipseede defrauded roughly 72 investors of over $8.5 million between 2015 and 2021, according to the indictment.

An investigation by FBI agents in Cleveland shows he promised investments would follow a sophisticated algorithm to make sports wagers.

Online court records did not show an attorney listed for Turnipseede.