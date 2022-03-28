(WKBN) – On Monday, Lawyers for Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose filed a brief with a federal court in Columbus.

The brief stated that the earliest LaRose could hold a complete primary is May 24, whether early voting is delayed or not.

LaRose told the court that a unified May 3 primary — where every issue and race is on the same ballot — is “no longer possible.”

One possible option is an election on May 3 with a second election no earlier than May 24 for the races where districts have not been finalized.

LaRose says the cost of two elections will double, be a burden on boards of elections and will result in low turnout.