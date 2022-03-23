COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Last week the Ohio Supreme Court struck down the Ohio Redistricting Commissions legislative district maps for the third time.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says he believes the court got it wrong.

“I don’t believe that the things that they’ve ordered us to do are anywhere in the Constitution,” LaRose told NBC4 Wednesday. “I think that the court majority has gotten it wrong.”

“I think if you want to see the legal justification of that, look at the minority opinion that was written by Justice Kennedy, Justice French, Justice DeWine, and Justice Fisher and take a look at what they wrote. At this point, the Ohio Supreme Court has ordered us to gerrymander. That is the definition of gerrymandering is when you sit down and draw districts in such a way that they aid one party over another. And the court has now three times said, ‘you’ve got to draw more democratic districts.’ Now they’ve even told us that we have to hire outside mapmakers and, you know, again, none of this is anywhere in the Constitution. But I don’t get to decide what is constitutional and what is not. We believe in rule of law, even when we think the court gets it wrong, we follow the legal, you know, orders from the court.”

In its ruling, the court gave the commission until 9 a.m. on March 29 to submit a plan, with the plan needing to be on the desk of Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose by March 28.

You can watch Secretary LaRose’s full interview with NBC4 Digital Anchor Kristine Varkony in the video player below.