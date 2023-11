ETNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Interstate 70 is shut down in both directions in Licking County after a fiery crash Tuesday morning.

I-70 is closed eastbound at State Route 310 and westbound at State Route 158 near Kirkersville. Traffic is being forced to exit, where U.S. 40 runs parallel to I-70.

Camera footage showed a large presence of emergency crews and at least one fire.

NBC4 is send multiple crews to the location, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is expected to provide an update at some point.