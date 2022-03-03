KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – While many schools and universities are making adjustments to their campus mask policies, Kent State University announced Thursday they will require students to continue to wear masks in the classroom and on KSU transportation.

In an announcement from President Todd Diacon, students will be required to wear a mask for academic courses in classrooms, laboratories and studios, as well as in the DeWeese Health Center, in the Child Development Center and on all PARTA buses on Kent’s campus.

Masks are optional everywhere else.

Diacon said additional guidance will follow “shortly.”

Many Valley school districts have switched over to a mask optional policy in all settings.