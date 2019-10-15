KSU identifies naked man accused of showing up at sorority house

KENT, Ohio (WJW) – Kent State University released a statement Sunday responding to the arrest of an alleged prowler near the college campus.

Steven Franzreb, 43, of North Royalton, is accused of showing up nearly naked outside of KSU sorority houses.

Police said the investigation started on Aug. 22 when the man showed up completely nude to a sorority house. A few days later, he returned wearing a Speedo.

Another incident occurred earlier this month, when he showed up at a different Kent State sorority house, again wearing a Speedo, according to police. He walked onto the porch and waved at the doorbell camera. Kent police said the man was talking on the phone or using FaceTime.

Police said the suspect also sent photos of himself with disparaging messages written on his chest to sorority members via Instagram.

Franzreb was arrested without incident at around 10:30 Friday evening and is being held without bail. He faces charges of felony 4 menacing by stalking.

Now, KSU has released a statement saying they hope this arrest will give students “peace of mind.” It reads: