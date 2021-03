CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Does Cleveland have a local Banksy on its hands with a nose for art?

A giant schnoz has appeared at Hart Crane Park.

Canalway Partners posted photos of the snoot on its Twitter page.

Hey Cleveland Twitter: this fine piece of art showed up at Hart Crane Park recently and we'd like to make sure it didn't wander from its home. Got any ideas?#CuyahogaRiver pic.twitter.com/De5aTZb4EP — Canalway Partners (@canalwaycle) March 2, 2021

It’s at least two feet high with maybe some hair or dander in it.

Maybe it’s a sign of spring and all the people who will be battling their allergies and sinuses?

Someone knows.

But so far, they aren’t snitching.