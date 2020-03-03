Klan group plans another rally in Dayton; mayor upset

At least 10 people want to speak publicly while defending “white Christian American rights"

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – A Ku Klux Klan group that caused disruption with a rally in Ohio last year has applied to hold another one this year.

The Honorable Sacred Knights of Indiana has asked for a permit for a Sept. 5 rally in Dayton.

Montgomery County’s administrator says the application hasn’t yet been approved.

Mayor Nan Whaley says she’s angry. The application says at least 10 people want to speak publicly while defending “white Christian American rights.”

Fewer than 10 people rallied last May on Dayton’s courthouse square, outnumbered by hundreds of anti-Klan protesters.

A massive police presence kept order without significant clashes.

