Kings Island to open in July

The park will have limited capacity and a reservation system

MASON, OH – Kings Island amusement park announced Tuesday that is plans to open the park in July.

Park officials say stringent health, safety and hygiene protocols will be in place to allow a safe opening.

The park will be open initially for Season Passholders only and shortly thereafter for daily ticketholders.

Key Park Opening Dates:

Park Open to Season Passholders: July 2 – 11

Park Open to Season Passholders and Daily Ticketholders: Beginning Sunday, July 12

“We are ready to welcome our guests back to Kings Island for some long-overdue fun,” said Mike Koontz, General Manager of Kings Island. “The safety of our guests and associates has always been and will always be our top priority. The park’s new health and safety protocols align with CDC recommendations, and have been shaped by information from company and industry health and safety experts, along with our state and local government officials.”

New protocols include:

A new online reservation system; each guest is required to have a reservation prior to their visit to enable capacity management;

A requirement to complete a pre-visit health screening declaration 24 hours prior to admission;

A touchless temperature screening prior to entering the facility for both guests and associates;

Requirements for all guests, associates and vendors to wear masks as directed by the protocols

Social distancing markers throughout the park, including ride queue lines;

Limited guest/associate contact;

Enhanced cleaning procedures, including additional deep cleaning and sanitization of restrooms, dining facilities and other busy areas;

Additional hand sanitization stations; and

Capacity management throughout the park.

The park will initially open to season passholders with limited capacity and hours. Emails will be sent inviting passholders to make reservations.

Only passholders will be able to make reservations for at least the first week; daily ticket reservations will open within the next two weeks.

A date hasn’t been set yet for the opening of Soak City, the park’s water attraction.

Reservations can be made on the Kings Island mobile app.