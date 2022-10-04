(WJW) — Kim Kardashian’s new podcast on criminal justice reform has begun with a story right here in Ohio.

“The System: The Case of Kevin Keith” takes a look at the life of an Ohio man who was convicted of triple-homicide in 1994.

Marichell Chatman, 24; her 4-year-old daughter, Marchae; and Marichell’s 39-year-old aunt, Linda Chatman were killed in the shootings.

For three decades, he and his family have been claiming his innocence and want a retrial.

He spent several years on Death Row before then-Gov. Ted Strickland commuted Keith’s sentence to life without parole in 2010, saying there were questions about the evidence and a “troubling” failure to investigate other suspects.

This evidence, attorneys argue, is among several allegations uncovered years later that a jury never heard, including:

— An alternative suspect’s statement he was paid to “cripple” the informant responsible for the drug raid just weeks before the shootings.

— Documents showing the same suspect was known during crimes to wear a mask similar to the one Keith was alleged to have worn that night.

— The location of a bullet casing used to implicate Keith may have been wrong.

“There is no way what he got in 1994 is anything close to a fair trial,” said Rachel Troutman, supervising attorney of the State Public Defender Office’s death penalty division.

The podcast’s first two episodes of eight aired on Monday with new episodes airing each Monday after.

Kardashian, who narrates it, works alongside veteran true crime producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi. The two will work with investigators, experts, and more to discuss the complexities of Keith’s case, expose cracks within the story and highlight ways in which they say our legal system is broken.

“The case of Kevin Keith and the Bucyrus Estates is deeply twisted and incredibly heartbreaking from all sides,” Kardashian told Keith said in the first episode. “That’s why I’m really hopeful with this podcast. Just to get your story out there.”