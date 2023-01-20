COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kidz Bop is once again taking the stage at the Ohio State Fair, as part of the “Never Stop Live Tour” this summer.

(Courtesy Photo/Ohio Expo Center & State Fair)

Opening the fair’s concert series, Kidz Bop is performing at the WCOL Celeste Center at 6:30 p.m. on July 26. The group is expected to perform today’s biggest hits, including “As It Was,” “About That Time,” “Anti-Hero” and more. Tickets go on sale Feb. 24.

Kidz Bop also performed in central Ohio last July, opening for the fair in 2022. This year’s fair will take place this summer over 12 days, from July 26 to Aug. 6.

Additional shows as part of the Ohio State Fair Concert and Event Series will be announced on Feb. 21, Feb. 28 and March 7. Tickets for each concert will go on sale for the general public the Friday following each announcement date. Concert tickets purchased in advance include admission to the fair.

Learn more about the Ohio State Fair here.