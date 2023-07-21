PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Kia stolen in Pickerington was taken by what appears to be a group of teenagers after a video by a witness surfaced.

the suspects used another Kia stolen from Columbus the day prior to pull it off, according to police reports.

“I kind of had a feeling what they were doing,” says witness Jenna Trout. “We saw two cars just pull up in the parking lot and we didn’t know what they were doing and I saw windows busted out.”

On July 11, Pickerington police received a call about a stolen Kia. When they arrived on scene, Trout’s video showed the suspects moving between two cars: a black and a white Kia Forte.

They found insurance cards for both cars on the ground and confirmed they were stolen.

The black Kia Forte is believed to have been taken from the Cracker Barrel on Winderly Lane that same day. The white Kia Forte is believed to have been taken on July 10 from Polaris Parkway.

The license plate information matches what was listed in the police report.

In the city of Columbus, there have been 5,243 cars stolen in the first six months this year, which is a slight decline compared to last year.

But 47% of the vehicle thefts in the first half of the year have been Kias and Hyundais.

Trout says the entire situation hit home for her.

“A friend of mine’s son died while in one of these incidents,” she says. “He was a passenger. He was 14 years old and he died.”

She hopes her speaking up leads to a change.

“It needs to be documented,” she said. It needs to stop.”

According to the police report, the black Kia Forte was recovered later that evening by Columbus police.

We have yet to determine if the white Kia Forte has been recovered.