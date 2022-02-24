SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver from Kentucky is facing drug charges after being pulled over in Scioto County.

Neal Melvin, 45, of Wurtland, Kentucky, was booked into the Scioto County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine and trafficking in drugs.

Troopers say they pulled Melvin over Wednesday on Route 823 for a lane violation. They say he continued to reach for his jacket pocket so they searched him and uncovered 115 grams of crystal methamphetamine valued at about $9,200.

The charges are first and second degree felonies.