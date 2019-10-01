Kent State University reports man pulled down woman’s pants on campus, ran away

The student was walking on the west side of the fitness track when a man came up to her

KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – Kent State University sent out a safety notification to students after a man pulled down a woman’s pants as she was walking near the health center.

It happened at 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the safety notification.

The victim, a student, was walking on the west side of the fitness track near DeWeese Health Center when a man came up to her and pulled her pants down. She fell as a result and got some cuts.

The suspect was described as a white man about 6′ tall with short, dark hair and “facial scruff.” He was wearing a grayish-colored sweatshirt with a dark hood, dark shorts and dark tennis shoes.

He ran in the direction of Loop Road and E. Summit Street.

Those who were in the area at the time or who have information on the attack are asked to call Kent State University Police at 330-672-3070.