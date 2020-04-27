Kent State University announces big cuts due to coronavirus

Breaking News
KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – Kent State announced big cuts for the university in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

KSU President Todd Diacon said due to a loss of funding brought on by COVID-19, the university will have to reduce its budget by 20% for fiscal year 2021.

Diacon said there is a $110 million shortfall in funding from the state, plus a decrease in spring and fall enrollment.

The university will be implementing layoffs, a hiring freeze through 2021, reducing salaries, postponing new campus projects, stopping university travel and reducing funding for athletes.

