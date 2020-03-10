Some Ohio universities temporarily stopping face-to-face classes to prevent coronavirus spread

This comes after Ohio Gov. DeWine made the recommendation that all colleges and universities go to remote learning

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Universities like Kent State, Ohio State and John Carroll announced they will suspend face-to-face classes for a time to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The following was posted on Kent’s website:

In an effort to progressively activate precautionary measures to slow transmission of the virus and consistent with recommendations from state health authorities to limit large gatherings and practice social distancing, Kent State is taking the following preventative and proactive actions:

March 10 at 4:25 p.m. (evening classes)-March 15: Face-to-face classes will cease for all of Kent State’s Ohio campus locations.

Face-to-face classes will cease for all of Kent State’s Ohio campus locations. March 16-20: All classes will begin remote instruction.

All classes will begin remote instruction. March 23-29: Spring break will occur as scheduled.

Spring break will occur as scheduled. March 30-April 10: Classes will be held via remote instruction.

Classes will be held via remote instruction. April 13: Face-to-face classes will resume.

These changes also affect Kent State’s College of Podiatric Medicine, but clinical rotations will continue.

In a statement released Monday night, OSU stated it was suspending lectures, discussion sections, seminars, and similar classroom settings and moving to virtual instruction, effective immediately and through at least March 30.

“We are evaluating classroom experiences such as laboratory and performance classes, and the university will provide specific guidance this week,” the statement reads. “We will reevaluate these guidelines on an ongoing basis and share updates or modifications as more information becomes available.”

John Carroll announced that beginning Wednesday, March 11, all in-person, face-to-face classes are suspended through and including Monday, April 13.

“To give our faculty and staff time to prepare for the transition to online learning, we are also canceling all classes on Wednesday, March 11, Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13.

Beginning Monday, March 16, all classes will resume online until at least Monday, April 13,” a statement from the university read.

In response to DeWine’s recommendation, Eastern Gateway Community College in Youngstown released the following statement: