Kent State takes action after ‘offensive and insulting’ message targeting Black community was painted on rock

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Kent State University is taking action after an offensive message was painted on the KSU rock.

According to the university, the message was “offensive and insulting to many,” specifically the members of KSU’s Black community.

KSU’s anti-racism committee has been informed about the incident and will begin their work this term with a focus on anti-Black racism.

University officials say they remain focused on social justice and will continue to pay attention to the experience of their Black community.

KSU released the following statement Friday night regarding the incident: