PARIS (WJW) — Kent State University said they are aware of a fiery explosion that took place in Paris Wednesday, near where some of their students who are studying abroad, but that all of their students are safe.

“All Kent State students attending classes at the Paris American Academy are safe and have been accounted for,” the university said in a tweet.

The university had previously said they were trying to reach all of their students following the news of the explosion that hit the academy.

“Kent State does have students at the Paris American Academy, where the explosion is believed to have originated,” the university said in a statement earlier Wednesday afternoon. “The university currently has about 20 students, plus faculty and staff located at the Academy. We are currently contacting students and faculty there for an update.”

Firemen use a water canon as they fight a blaze Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Paris. Firefighters fought a blaze on Paris’ Left Bank that is sent smoke soaring over the domed Pantheon monument and prompted evacuation of buildings in the neighborhood, police said. Local media cited witnesses describing a large explosion preceding the fire, and saying that part of a building collapsed. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Photo courtesy Kent State University

The explosion reportedly took place on Left Bank of the River Seine, originating at Paris American Academy, and officials have said that at least 24 are injured. The Associated Press said the cause of the blast has not yet been determined, but some local officials are reporting it was a gas leak.

A Kent State representative clarified to FOX 8 that there were nine students studying there for a fashion program that started June 1. The school is going to bring the kids back home a couple days early, the representative said.

“We are thankful and relieved to know that our Kent State students are safe and accounted for,” Kent State University President Todd Diacon said in a statement. “This incident occurred later in the day and the students had left the building for an off-site activity. Our thoughts are with the other individuals who were injured in the explosion.”

KSU said that anyone who is worried about their students studying at the Paris academy should reach out to their office directly at 330-672-7980.