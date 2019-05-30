Kent State recognized with perfect score as LGBTQ-friendly campus

Breaking News
KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – Kent State University is being nationally recognized for its efforts to make an inclusive campus for the LGBTQ community. 

The Campus Pride Index gave Kent State a 5.0 out of 5.0 score for establishing a LGBTQ-friendly campus, up from its previous score of 4.5 last year. 

“I’m proud that Kent State has made progress in supporting our LGBTQ+ student and campus community,” said Ken Ditlevson, director of Kent State’s LGBTQ Student Center.

In order to determine the score, the Campus Pride Index looks at policy inclusion, support and institutional commitment, academic life, student life, housing, campus safety, counseling and recruitment and retention efforts. 

For more information on Campus Pride Index’s scoring, visit campusprideindexorg.

