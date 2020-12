Spring semester courses will continue to be delivered through a combination of remote and in-person instruction

KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – Kent State University said it will return students to the campus in phases for the spring semester.

Move-in at the residence hall will start Sunday, January 10.

All students should be moved in by January 29.

Spring semester courses will start January 19 and will continue to be delivered through a combination of remote and in-person instruction.