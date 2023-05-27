KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Those on Kent State University’s main campus have been advised to shelter in place after an armed robbery suspect has been tracked there.

The alert was sent out to students and employees Saturday evening, with the suspect being described as a thin male wearing black. His shirt reportedly says the word “cookies.”

Although spring classes ended earlier this month, there are some people still on campus. It is not clear at this time exactly where the suspect was located.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 911.

The school is issuing advisory updates on its website. As more is learned, FOX 8 will continue to update this story.