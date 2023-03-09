KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – The College of Aeronautics and Engineering is growing at Kent State University. So big in fact, it’s adding five new majors.

All five were formerly offered only as concentration studies.

  • Aeronautical Studies
  • Air Traffic and Airspace Management
  • Aviation Management
  • Professional Pilot
  • Unmanned Aircraft Systems Flight Operation

The College of Arts and Sciences is also adding a new major — Biochemistry.

If the Ohio Department of Higher Education gives its approval, all the new majors will be available starting next Fall.