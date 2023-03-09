KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – The College of Aeronautics and Engineering is growing at Kent State University. So big in fact, it’s adding five new majors.

All five were formerly offered only as concentration studies.

Aeronautical Studies

Air Traffic and Airspace Management

Aviation Management

Professional Pilot

Unmanned Aircraft Systems Flight Operation

The College of Arts and Sciences is also adding a new major — Biochemistry.

If the Ohio Department of Higher Education gives its approval, all the new majors will be available starting next Fall.