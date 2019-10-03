Kent police looking for man who showed up at sorority house wearing only small swimsuit

He had the words "Pervert" written on his chest, FOX 8 reports

KENT, Ohio (WKBN/FOX 8) – Kent police are looking for a man who showed up on the front porch of a Kent State University sorority house wearing nothing but a small bathing suit.

He had the words “Pervert” written on his chest, FOX 8 reports.

Police released photos of the man on their Facebook page, asking for help identifying him.

According to FOX 8, police believe that the man did this at least three times.

In August, a nude man was on the front porch of the sorority and was seen dancing around.

A few days later, he returned wearing the small swimsuit and may have been looking in the windows of the sorority house, FOX 8 reports.

He appeared to be recording the incident on his cell phone.

Last week, Kent police told FOX 8 News they can’t say if it was a fraternity hazing prank or even if the person is a student.

Those with information on the man are asked to call 330-673-7732. Tipsters can remain anonymous.