Kent man killed in crash after Smart car and Hyundai collide

BRIMFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Kent was killed Monday in a crash in Brimfield.

The accident happened at about 2 p.m. on Tallmadge Road.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a teen driver in a 2017 Hyundai Tuscon was driving south on Sandy Lake Road when the driver went through a stop sign, hitting a 2008 Smart Car driven by Richard Tenan.

Tenan was thrown from the vehilce. He and his female passenger, Pamela Tenan, were seriously injured. Both were taken to Akron City Hospital where Richard Tenan later died. Neither was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.

All three juveniles in the Hyundai suffered minor injuries. All were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.

“It is so disheartening that despite reminders, warnings and educational efforts, we are once again announcing the tragic death of someone who failed to properly wear a safety belt” said Lt. Jeff Greene, Post Commander of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Ravenna Post. “I am asking the public to help us with any ideas or suggestions to help prevent further, senseless loss of life.”

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

