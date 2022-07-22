AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — A 31-year-old female karate instructor was indicted by a Lorain County grand jury after allegedly having a consensual sexual relationship with one of her teenage students.

Erin Stephens is charged with three counts of sexual battery, according to a press release from the Avon Lake Police Department.

Police say back in March, a 19-year-old man came to the Avon Lake Police Department to report an inappropriate relationship that allegedly occurred with his karate instructor while he was a minor, which prompted an investigation by the Avon Lake Detective Bureau to begin.

Investigators learned that Stephens allegedly had a consensual sexual relationship with him while he was a 16- to 17-year-old student and worker at the karate studio, the release says.

However, the Ohio Revised Code prohibits this conduct if the offender is a coach, instructor, or person with disciplinary control over the minor.

She posted bond at $10,000, according to a press release from Avon Lake police.

It is unknown when she’ll next appear in court.