Kamala Harris traveling to Cleveland this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris will be in Cleveland this week.

According to the Biden-Harris campaign, she will travel to the state Friday.

No more information was given Wednesday.

Ohio is considered a battleground state and recent polls show a close race there.

Both campaigns have made their presence known in the state recently, with Biden visiting Toledo and Cincinnati and Vice President Mike Pence stopping in Columbus earlier this week.

