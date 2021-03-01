K-9, deputies nab 46 pounds of marijuana in Ohio traffic stop

The deputy reported a strong smell of marijuana, so he called for backup at the scene for a search of the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – An Ottawa County deputy pulled over a pick-up truck for speeding on State Route 2 just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

K-9 Diesel helped with that search, leading to the bed of the pickup that had a tonneau cover on it.

Inside, they found two black trash bags filled with marijuana.

It turned out to be 46 pounds of marijuana, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, with a street value of $55,000.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was booked in the Ottawa County Detention Facility.