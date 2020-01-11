Parents of baby found in Ohio well receive their sentences

The infant was found wrapped in two duct-taped plastic bags and placed in two milk crates which were secured with chains, zip ties and metal wires

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WOWK) – A jury reached a verdict in the case of the Ohio parents who were accused of killing their two-month-old baby, who was found 30 feet down a well in Scioto County, Ohio.

The jury found Jessica Groves guilty on all charges and Danial Groves guilty on all charges, except aggravated murder.

Daniel Groves was sentenced to a total of 47 years to life in prison.

Jessica Groves was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 32 years.

The baby, Dylan, would have turned 1 year old on Friday.

Both Daniel and Jessica Groves testified on the stand.

Jessica Groves testified that Dylan’s injuries took place on March 27, and he died on March 28. The medical examiner testified earlier this week that the injuries show there were at least three different incidents when they occurred.

The autopsy of Dylan Groves, which was released in October, found the baby had multiple fractures and evidence that bones had been broken prior to his death. It also says drugs were found in the child’s liver, including methamphetamine.

Daniel testified that he saw Jessica hit Dylan four times saying, “I saw her be aggressive with him.”

The jury heard from several witnesses, including the medical examiner who performed Dylan’s autopsy, volunteer firefighters who helped retrieve baby Dylan’s body, the Scioto County Children’s Services caseworker assigned to Dylan’s case, Dylan’s foster mother and Dylan’s teenage sibling.