Jury finds man guilty of attack outside Ohio Trump rally

The victim was with a group of anti-Trump protesters, and the attacker was in a vehicle passing by

CINCINNATI, Ohio (CNN) – A jury in Ohio on Thursday convicted a man of assault in an altercation outside of a Cincinnati rally for President Donald Trump last August.



Dallas Frazier rocked back and forth in his chair in court, but he never took the stand to testify.

Instead, the court heard from the man who he’s now convicted of assaulting, 61-year-old Mike Alter.

“Never been in a fight in my entire life, 61-years-old and have never thrown a punch, ever,” Alter said.

Both sides broke the incident down frame-by-frame, trying to parse through body language and intent, especially a left-armed gesture made by Alter that he described as a “come on” gesture.

“Come on gesture to me is come on, really? This is really going to happen? Not come on let’s get it on,” Alter said.

The eyewitness who pushed Frazier away from Alter also testified.

“In my mind, the gentleman that was throwing the punches was the aggressor, and the gentleman being punched really wasn’t trying to fight anybody,” said Dathan Brewer.

Sam Heller, attorney for the defense, argued otherwise.

“Mike Alter stepped toward the road, yanked off his hat, and gestured Mr. Frazier to come on. That was disorderly conduct,” he said.

By labeling the actions of Alter as disorderly conduct, it would have made the incident a fight and thus not an assault.

“There is a big difference between a mutual fight and an assault,” Heller said.

The jury did not buy that argument. It took roughly an hour to come back with a verdict.

“I’m satisfied with it. Justice was served,” Alter said.

Frazier, the 30-year-old assailant, faces up to 180 days in jail. His sentencing is set for January 17.