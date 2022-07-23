CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio jury has deadlocked on a racial discrimination suit filed against the city of Cincinnati and its former police chief by two officers, one white and one Black, over different discipline imposed after use of the same racial slur.

Jurors deliberated for about eight hours before a mistrial was declared Friday evening. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that one officer was reprimanded while the other was suspended after both used the same word several months apart in 2018.

After a review ordered by the former chief, suspensions were ordered for both men, but the punishments were later overturned during arbitration.