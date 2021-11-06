Jury convicts Chinese national in aviation espionage case

CINCINNATI (AP) — A jury has convicted a Chinese national of trying to steal trade secrets from multiple U.S. aviation and aerospace companies.

Prosecutors allege that beginning in December 2013, Yanjun Xu recruited experts who worked at aviation companies, including GE Aviation. They say Xu worked for the country’s intelligence and security agency and that he and others would pay stipends for the experts to travel to China under the guise of delivering a university presentation.

A federal jury in Cincinnati found Xu guilty on all counts Friday.

Messages were left with his attorneys, who have argued he’s not a spy, never asked for trade secrets, and that the case involves the legal exchange of trade information.