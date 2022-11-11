CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a woman recently showed up for jury duty at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center with a gun.

She claimed it was a mistake, but she could face a criminal charge.

It happened one morning late last month.

Everyone going into the Justice Center passes a security checkpoint and metal detectors.

A court security officer using an x-ray machine spotted a gun in a purse.

A sheriff’s deputy seized the gun, along with a magazine and 7 rounds.

They also found the juror had a license for carrying a concealed weapon. But no one can bring a gun into the Court complex.

So, the matter was sent to Cuyahoga County prosecutors. At last check, it was under review.

A report shows the juror is under investigation for the Illegal Conveyance of a Deadly Weapon.

Cuyahoga County Spokesman Tyler Sinclair said, “Deputies followed all proper protocol and acted quickly to assure public safety.”