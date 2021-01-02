Jungle Jack Hanna begins retirement

He called the Columbus Zoo home since 1978 and spent 42 years in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Jungle Jack Hanna started retirement Friday.

He called the Columbus Zoo home since 1978 and spent 42 years in Central Ohio.

Hanna was popular for his TV appearances, showing animals and educating people about them.

His name will continue to be used at the Columbus Zoo.

Hanna announced his retirement last summer. He served as the Columbus Zoo’s director from 1978 to 1992 before becoming Director Emeritus. He has authored 15 books, hosted several televisions series, has been the media’s “go to” wildlife correspondent and permeated pop culture while sharing amazing animals with audiences nationwide.

Hanna will be 74 years old on Saturday.

