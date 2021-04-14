Ohio judge, wife sentenced to 2-year terms in hit-run crash

Ohio

Both defendants gave apologetic statements to the court

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Court, gavel, judge, trial, legal, law

Credit: Witthaya Prasongsin/Moment/Getty Images

MARION, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio county judge and his wife have both been sentenced to two-year prison terms on convictions of leaving the scene of a crash that injured a 19-year-old man last year.

Jason Warner, who serves as a Marion County Common Pleas judge, and Julia Warner were convicted last month of complicity to leaving the scene of an accident, a fourth-degree felony, and complicity to evidence-tampering, a third-degree felony.

Julia Warner, the driver, was also convicted of misdemeanor negligent assault.

The charges stemmed from a crash in Marion last June.

Both defendants gave apologetic statements to the court.

Defense attorneys vowed to appeal.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com