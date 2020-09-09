Judge sets $3 million bond for one of three teens charged in murder of Cleveland police detective

A 17-year-old and a 15-year-old are also charged in the case

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – One of three people charged in the murder of a Cleveland police detective and a police informant made a court appearance Wednesday morning.

David McDaniel, 18, faces two aggravated murder charges in the death of Detective James Skernivitz and Scott Dingess.

David McDaniel

McDaniel, 17-year-old Kevin Robinson and a 15-year-old are charged in the case.

The judge ordered McDaniel be held on a $3 million bond.

The state had asked for a $2 million bond. His attorney argued for the court to consider that McDaniel had no criminal history.

Around 10 p.m. Thursday, the car Detective Skernivitz was in with Dingess was shot multiple times at West 65th St. and Storer Ave.

Investigators late today searched a sewer for a gun barrel possibly connected to last weeks deadly shooting of Cleveland detective — Ed Gallek (@edgallekfox8) September 8, 2020

Three other persons of interest in the case were not charged, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

Court records show none of the three teens has a serious criminal history.

McDaniel’s preliminary hearing has been scheduled for September 16 at 8:30 a.m.

There is a $35,000 reward for information in the case.

The FBI has set up a 24-hour tipline for information. That number is 216-622-6842.

