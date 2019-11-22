Judge sentences man for killing 2 cops in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (CNN) – Just as he did throughout his murder trial, Quentin Smith said nothing and showed nothing.

Thursday, given a final chance to speak, he declined.

A judge sentenced Smith to life without parole for killing two police officers in Westerville, Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli.

Their families asked not to be photographed. They chose not to speak, standing on the powerful words they shared during the trial.

“I would like everyone to know, that Tony was not just an officer, that he was a son, a brother, a husband and a father. The girls, to this day, will call his cell phone to hear his voice on the voicemail because that’s the only thing that brings them comfort. They will text him to wish him happy birthday, or simply tell them about their day,” said Linda Morelli.

Judge Richard Frye shared these words from the Joering family:

“They said, we understand Mr. Smith was shot several times. Does he wonder why he’s still living? We fully believe God spared him that day to give him time to repent for this awful crime. Because God does love him and wants him to spend all eternity in heaven. God has given this man a chance to tell people that he is sorry for what he did. This jury spared your life, and you owe it to the rest of us to take this to heart and to be as good a person for the rest of your life as you can possibly be. It will not pay back the families and the community that you cost these wonderful officers, but it will be a way for you to show in some small way, some remorse.”

Smith faced a possible death sentence.