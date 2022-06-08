AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge has reduced the sentence of a disgraced Cleveland-area politician by five years.

U.S. District Judge Sara Lioi resentenced former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora to 23 years in prison, moving his prison release date to 2031.

The 66-year-old Dimora was originally sentenced by Lioi to 28 years in 2012 after a jury found him guilty of 32 bribery-related charges. He was resentenced Wednesday after the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016 clarified the definition of bribery.

Defense attorneys argued Lioi should grant Dimora his immediate release or reduce his sentence significantly because Dimora suffers from multiple health issues.