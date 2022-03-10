AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge abruptly ended a hearing when an attorney for utility giant FirstEnergy Corp. refused to say which company executives were responsible for paying $60 million in bribes to a dark money group as part of an Ohio corruption scandal.

The hearing Wednesday before U.S. District Judge John Adams in Akron concerned a proposed settlement of shareholder lawsuits pending before a judge in Columbus. The settlement calls for insurers to pay FirstEnergy $180 million.

The derivative lawsuits were filed against FirstEnergy board members and top executives on behalf of the company.

FirstEnergy lead attorney Jeroen Van Kwawegen told Adams he could not specify who paid the bribes while the settlement is pending.