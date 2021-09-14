Jockeys injured during practice at Thistledown Racino

NORTH RANDALL, Ohio (WJW) – Three jockeys were injured during practice at the JACK Thistledown Racino in North Randall Tuesday afternoon.

The North Randall Fire Department was called to the scene around 2:30 p.m.

According to firefighters, the accident involved one of the horses at the race track. The jockeys were conscious and breathing, but they suffered from non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters called for mutual aid and the jockeys were taken to the hospital. Mark Dunkeson, chief executive officer of JACK Entertainment, released the following statement:

“This afternoon, JACK Thistledown Racino experienced an on-track accident involving three jockeys. Immediate medical attention was provided by the on-site racing paramedic team. Our top priority is to always provide a safe racing experience for the jockeys, horses, our team members and guests. Out of respect and care for those involved, we will not be providing any further information at this time Our best wishes go out to everyone involved for a quick and healthy recovery.”

The details of what led to the incident were not provided at this time.