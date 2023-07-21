***Previous weather coverage in the video above.***

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – Blossom Music Center postponed Thursday’s Jason Aldean concert after severe storms swept through Northeast Ohio

The concert was pushed back to Sunday, Sept. 17.

According to LiveNation, all tickets will be honored for the new date.

Earlier, a statement posted to the Blossom Music Center Facebook Page asks that concertgoers seek shelter due to the storms.

According to LiveNation, refund policies are determined by the event organizers on an event-by-event basis. LiveNation says if concert-goers have the option to request a refund, they will be notified.