Jane Fonda to speak at Kent State University for shooting anniversary

Actress and Activist Jane Fonda speaks at an event at the National Press Club, Friday, Dec. 17, 2019 in Washington. (AP Photo/Michael A. McCoy)

KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – Kent State University is finalizing its plans to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the May 4 shootings that killed four students in 1970.

Activist and actress Jane Fonda will be the featured speaker on May 3.

The event is free and open to the public, but you will need a ticket to get in.

Fonda was there once before for a May 4th memorial in 1974.

A number of other events will be held the weekend of May 1-4.

Markers will be dedicated to honor the nine students hurt in the National Guard attack.

Sandra Scheuer, of Boardman, was killed in the protest.