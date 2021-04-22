Jake Wagner agrees to plead guilty in Rhoden family killings

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — Five years to the day after eight members of the Rhoden family were killed overnight in their homes, one of the people charged has agreed to plead guilty to all related charges.

Edward “Jake” Wagner, who was 26 when he was charged in late 2018, agreed to change his plea from not guilty Tuesday in Pike County Common Pleas Court. Wagner faces a maximum of eight consecutive life sentences plus additional years in prison that could number in the hundreds.

In addition, Wagner would agree to testify against his family members who are also charged. In exchange, prosecutors said they will not seek the death penalty.

The victims were killed in four homes on April 21 and 22, 2016. The victims were: Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; Dana Rhoden, 37; Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20; Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16; Hanna Rhoden, 19; Hannah Gilley, 20; Gary Rhoden, 38; and Kenneth Rhoden, 44.

An investigation led by Mike DeWine, now the governor of Ohio and then the attorney general, linked the killings to four members of the Wagner family, with charges filed in November 2018.

Along with Jake Wagner, those charged in connection with the murders were (and their ages at the time): George “Billy” Wagner III, 47; Angela Wagner, 48; and George Wagner IV, 27.

All four entered not guilty pleas. Prosecutors said they will seek death penalties.

DeWine said the four spent months planning the killings, studying the habits and routines of the Rhoden family. The Wagners knew the layouts of the homes and knew where family members slept.

The motive may have been connected to a previous relationship between Jake Wagner and Hanna Rhoden, who had a child together. They were together from 2013 to ’15, and the week after the murders, Wagner sought and was granted custody of the child.

The child was placed in the care of child protective services after the arrests.