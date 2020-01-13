Jackson County investigators try to identify human remains found by kids

Sheriff Tedd Frazier says investigators won't speculate about the person's identity and won't release further information until the remains are identified

JACKSON, Ohio (AP) – A sheriff’s office is investigating human remains found by children at a property in Ohio.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a man reported Saturday that his children had found human bones at a site near Jackson in southern Ohio.

The office says investigators will examine the remains and conduct DNA analysis to try to determine the person’s identity and cause of death.

They’re also trying to determine how the remains came to be at that location.

Sheriff Tedd Frazier says investigators won’t speculate about the person’s identity and won’t release further information until the remains are identified.

