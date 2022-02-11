***The video above is from a previous report***

HUDSON, Ohio – Hudson officials say ice fishing is now allowed in the city, despite the mayor’s warning earlier in the week that the activity could lead to prostitution.

Jody Roberts, communications manager for the city of Hudson, confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team Friday that council directed staff to allow ice fishing.

“Signs are up,” Roberts said.

Hudson city officials discussed the issue during a council meeting Tuesday. Some members of council were concerned about people getting injured.

Mayor Craig Shubert said he was worried about prostitution. The mayor said if city lawmakers allow ice fishing, someone may want an ice shanty.

“And if you then allow ice fishing with shanties, then that leads to another problem, prostitution,” the mayor said during the work session. “Just some data points to consider.”

The FOX 8 I-Team reached out to the mayor Wednesday asking for an interview. He declined to go on camera, but released the following statement:

“My comment about ice fishing, the permitting of shanties on lakes and prostitution stems from my experience as a former television news reporter covering law enforcement agencies, which have made arrests for acts of prostitution in ice fishing shanties. When discussing proposed legislation, it is wise to discuss the potential for unintended consequences. My statement was to enlighten council that the future permitting of ice shanties may lead to other issues.”

The mayor, however, declined to tell us what law enforcement agencies made arrests for acts of prostitution in ice fishing shanties.

His statement has made headlines across the county.

One restaurant in Hudson, Yours Truly, decided to now offer an Ice Shantyni, which is a blue colored drink complete with a plastic fish on top.